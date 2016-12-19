Allen Iverson shares Christmas cheer ...

Allen Iverson shares Christmas cheer with Swanson Homes residents

Monday Dec 19

Iverson, along with the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority, was at Grove Baptist Church Monday to donate toys and gifts to residents of Swanson Homes. The housing complex has been the site of numerous issues for resident in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

Portsmouth, VA

