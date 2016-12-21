Allen Iverson gives back to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Hampton Roads
For the second day in a row, NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson donated toys and gifts to local families. On Tuesday, Iverson visited the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Hampton Roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Popz940
|1,465,540
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|18 hr
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Wed
|NN kid
|2,355
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Wed
|Angie
|3
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Dec 18
|KCrow1983
|119
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC