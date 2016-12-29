Aldi hiring for Hampton Roads stores ...

Aldi hiring for Hampton Roads stores in January

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The Aldi grocery store chain is hiring workers for its stores in Newport News, Chesapeake and Portsmouth by hosting job fairs on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10. The hiring events are in support of the ongoing growth of Aldi in the area, according to a news release. Store associates make $11.50 an hour while shift managers make $16 an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Aquarius-wy 1,467,782
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 6 min Latarsha P 28
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Community Disorga... 62,614
the truth about the jews Wed Boss hog 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Tue ShrimpDog 833
All black run Democrat city is a ghetto Tue Ayers 1
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue Ayers 2,356
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,252 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,590

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC