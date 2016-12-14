A better Christmas for Portsmouth woman who battled bedbugs, mice
Chan Gailey watched Bryce Petty scramble to his left and, with a defender in his face, launch a pass down the fiel Back in May, she told 10 On Your Side why she was taking the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority to court. Drake and her four sons had an ongoing battle with bedbugs and mice at her unit in Dale Homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Popz940
|1,465,540
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|18 hr
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Wed
|NN kid
|2,355
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Wed
|Angie
|3
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Dec 18
|KCrow1983
|119
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC