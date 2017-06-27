The Latest: Police seek tips request ...

The Latest: Police seek tips request on Ohio slayings of 8

In this May 3, 2016, file photo, mourners gather around caskets for six of the eight members of the Rhoden family found shot April 22, 2016, at four properties near Piketon, Ohio, during funeral services at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio. As part of the investigation into the unsolved slayings of the eight members of the Rhoden family, authorities asked for details Monday, June 19, 2017, on personal or business interactions and conversations that members of the public may have had with four former Ohio residents who once lived near the victims, although none of the four were named as suspects.

