Paul Tate, Jr, of Manchester, Ohio died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the Southern Ohio Hospice in Portsmouth, OH. He was born in Rome County, TN on October 21, 1935 to the late Marshall Paul Tate, Sr and Anna Lee Tate.

