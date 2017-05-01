University rejects Louisville Public ...

University rejects Louisville Public Media bid for WNKU simulcaster

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Current

Northern Kentucky University has rejected a last-ditch offer for one of its three radio signals from Louisville Public Media. LPM said in a press release that it had offered the university $3.5 million in cash and $1.5 million in other services for WNKN in Middletown, Ohio, one of its three stations airing a Triple A format.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Hull was a Crooked Sheriff in 80's & 90's 1 hr Filbert 5
Angela Scarberry hooking (Feb '15) 3 hr FOVR 46
Jessica Stephens (Feb '16) 4 hr Black Rod 12
nb basketball 7 hr maria 3
Loan Max Title Loans (May '13) 8 hr Goldizentina62 28
Nuclear War!! 9 hr FOVR 37
Confess your sins in this thread 9 hr FOVR 19
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Portsmouth, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC