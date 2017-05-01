University rejects Louisville Public Media bid for WNKU simulcaster
Northern Kentucky University has rejected a last-ditch offer for one of its three radio signals from Louisville Public Media. LPM said in a press release that it had offered the university $3.5 million in cash and $1.5 million in other services for WNKN in Middletown, Ohio, one of its three stations airing a Triple A format.
