Toddler found passed at midnight afte...

Toddler found passed at midnight after HEROIN overdose

3 hrs ago

Toddler found passed out on the sidewalk at midnight from a HEROIN overdose - and her mother is found unconscious on her apartment floor two blocks away Her father, Jason Bolden, did not want to take her to the hospital because he thought he would go to jail An 18-month-old daughter of drug-addicts was found unconscious on a sidewalk just two blocks from where her mother was passed-out, both having likely overdosed on heroin. The toddler, Alonna Bolden, was found blue-in-the-face and having trouble breathing just after midnight on Wednesday, and was partially revived with Narcan.

Portsmouth, OH

