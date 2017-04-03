Portsmouth toddler, possible overdose...

Portsmouth toddler, possible overdose victim, being treated in Columbus Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A frantic person approached the Portsmouth police officer in his cruiser early Wednesday morning to tell him that a toddler appeared to be passed out from a drug overdose on the sidewalk. Portsmouth Police Officer Taylor Culbertson followed the person to where the child was last seen on the 1200 block of Robinson Avenue, where they saw a red-colored SUV speed off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is portsmouth such a s hit hole? 16 min Blank Girl 47
documentary 1 hr gary 15
Wife out of town. Looking to play. 1 hr gary 10
United States of Russia 1 hr gary 229
Drug dealers on careys run 1 hr Duhh 6
Same old people doing the same old things! 1 hr Duhh 7
President Trump berates the news media....again 2 hr gary 235
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Portsmouth, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,098 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC