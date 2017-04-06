Police: Toddler On Sidewalk At Midnight Apparently Overdosed
Police who responded to a report of an Ohio toddler apparently passing out on a sidewalk from a suspected drug overdose in the middle of the night say she was treated at a hospital, and her parents are charged with child endangering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megan Lancaster We Shall Never Forget
|11 min
|Coop
|41
|United States of Russia
|13 min
|Bugs
|235
|Kim Curry
|15 min
|KAC
|1
|Scioto County Daily News (Facebook Page)
|53 min
|Exactly
|82
|Breaking News Missles launched to Syria
|2 hr
|DrNO
|2
|why is portsmouth such a s hit hole?
|2 hr
|DrNO
|52
|Erin nurse from somc er
|3 hr
|Watch out
|18
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC