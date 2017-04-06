Police: Toddler On Sidewalk At Midnig...

Police: Toddler On Sidewalk At Midnight Apparently Overdosed

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: TheCourier.com

Police who responded to a report of an Ohio toddler apparently passing out on a sidewalk from a suspected drug overdose in the middle of the night say she was treated at a hospital, and her parents are charged with child endangering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Lancaster We Shall Never Forget 11 min Coop 41
United States of Russia 13 min Bugs 235
Kim Curry 15 min KAC 1
Scioto County Daily News (Facebook Page) 53 min Exactly 82
Breaking News Missles launched to Syria 2 hr DrNO 2
why is portsmouth such a s hit hole? 2 hr DrNO 52
Erin nurse from somc er 3 hr Watch out 18
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Portsmouth, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC