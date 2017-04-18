Ohio's Blaine Scott, 1 of the country...

Ohio's Blaine Scott, 1 of the country's top OL, has Rutgers in his top 5

Sciotoville class of 2018 three-star offensive guard Blaine Scott has more offers than he knows what do do with . So he's cut his list of potential choices down to five with a decision to come on May 5. The 6-4, 310-pounder visited Rutgers earlier this spring, which was enough to catapult the Knights over numerous other offers, as the staff continues to utilize its Midwest ties.

