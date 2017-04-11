Ohio Physician Pleads Guilty to Role in Pill Mill
Margaret Temponeras, 52, of Portsmouth, Ohio, has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, which she did through a pain clinic and dispensary, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio. The USAO said the statement of facts in the case showed that Temponeras owned and was the physician at Unique Pain Management in Wheelersburg, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does GOD really Exist???
|26 min
|DrNO
|105
|What happened by Bob & Floyds today?
|46 min
|The goddess
|1
|blonde hair in sion
|4 hr
|just me
|2
|Girl with short blonde hair (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Livid
|30
|Rachel madden
|6 hr
|Tanya
|2
|Dog pound
|6 hr
|Curious
|18
|Ladawn
|8 hr
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC