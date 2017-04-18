Ohio high court wants to see full aut...

Ohio high court wants to see full autopsies from 8 slayings

In this April 22, 2016, file photo, crime scene investigation vehicles drive up Union Hill Road after bodies of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family were found that day at four homes near Piketon, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, ordered the Pike County coroner to submit unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings for justices to review outside of public view, as the court considers media lawsuits seeking access to those full reports.

