Daylight Books publishes Portsmouth: Collected Saturdays by Ken D. Ashton

Portsmouth, Ohio, located at the union of the Scioto and Ohio rivers at the edge of America's Rust Belt, was once a booming industrial center celebrated for its production of shoes and bricks. In the 1990s, when the global forces of deindustrialization shut down factories throughout the region, the population of Portsmouth plummeted and today the city is best known for its thriving trade in opioid pain medications and an epidemic of prescription drug addiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.