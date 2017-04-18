Biblio File: Black author remembers f...

Biblio File: Black author remembers fathera s struggle to become athlete

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Mercury-Register

By the time Chuck Ealey was 21, in 1971, “he had won more games than any other quarterback in college football history. … But even though he was undefeated,” writes his daughter, Jael Ealey Richardson, “my father would never play professional football in America.” Chuck Ealey is African-American and “the National Football League didn't believe that he could be a great quarterback because of the color of his skin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does GOD really Exist??? 26 min DrNO 105
What happened by Bob & Floyds today? 46 min The goddess 1
blonde hair in sion 4 hr just me 2
Girl with short blonde hair (Jun '14) 4 hr Livid 30
Rachel madden 6 hr Tanya 2
Dog pound 6 hr Curious 18
Ladawn 8 hr Mike 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Portsmouth, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,169 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC