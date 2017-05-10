Author ties together causes of opiate...

Author ties together causes of opiate problem

Friday Apr 21 Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

Green Local Schools students welcomed author Sam Quinones to the school April 12, and he appeared on the district's "Bulldog Beat" news program. Quinones is shown above with interviewer Denton Cohen and Green Middle School students Rachel Pritchard, Sarah Sample and Xavier Adekunle , who worked behind the scenes.

