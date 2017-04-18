Author ties together causes of opiate epidemic

Award-winning journalist Sam Quinones laid out the case for what has led to unprecedented increases in addiction and deaths resulting from heroin and other opiates during a talk at the Akron-Summit County Main Library April 12. His research led him to discover how Mexican drug organizations marketed their powerful and cheap black tar heroin to meet the need that was created by the U.S. pharmaceutical industry's massive campaign to make its potent painkillers a staple in medicine cabinets, he said. Using the example of Portsmouth, Ohio, a former shoe factory town that fell into decline once the jobs went away, Quinones said the increasing insular nature of our culture is what's creating more problems.

