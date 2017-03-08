Two dead in Portsmouth shooting
At about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, following a report of two people possibly shot near Edendale Road, officers found a man and woman, both dead from gunshot wounds. A police department news release stated, "The incident is believed to be domestic related and there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to any other residents of the area."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Serious Relationship
|5 min
|wanting a date
|5
|BEWARE Danny Strehle Chimney sweep (Sep '10)
|6 min
|badoode
|10
|Looking for...........
|5 hr
|Zapp3500
|3
|Hooker that carries pink and black checked bag
|8 hr
|Pip Rademaker
|15
|Who wrecked on 104
|16 hr
|big b
|28
|United States of Russia
|16 hr
|big b
|90
|tonya jenkins/ tonya hayslip
|17 hr
|Curious
|13
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC