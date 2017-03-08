Two dead in Portsmouth shooting

Two dead in Portsmouth shooting

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

At about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, following a report of two people possibly shot near Edendale Road, officers found a man and woman, both dead from gunshot wounds. A police department news release stated, "The incident is believed to be domestic related and there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to any other residents of the area."

