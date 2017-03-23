Rhodens hope poster sparks information about Ohio family massacre Tony Rhoden and family started distributing a new poster near anniversary of massacre. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mSQo9G Charlie Gilley lost a former girlfriend, his best friend, and his sister on April 22 during the Pike County killings that left eight members of the Rhoden family dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.