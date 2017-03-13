Emergency workers nearly punished for...

Emergency workers nearly punished for helping dog

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: USA Today

Emergency workers nearly punished for helping dog Ultimately, they got off because of a technicality. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nhkIQ8 Nick Farmer, a part-time Pike County emergency medical technician since 2002, and his co-worker Tyler Wessel were placed on leave March 8, 2017, after taking a dog injured in a traffic accident to an animal hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump berates the news media....again 1 hr Chris 121
Anybody know 2 hr Dahhhh 3
David taylor 2 hr Scum 9
Portsmouth Hookers (Feb '14) 6 hr Tyrone black 29
OD Dumped onto US 23 in Lucasville 6 hr Notatroll 2
laughing my head off at Rebekka Tomlin 6 hr Rebekka Tomlin 7
Head lice at ND 7 hr NDGirl 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Scioto County was issued at March 23 at 3:30AM EDT

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Portsmouth, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC