Coroner: Family of 8 slain feared release of autopsy details

FILE In this April 22, 2016, file photo, authorities set up roadblocks at the perimeter of one of four properties near Piketon, Ohio, where seven adults and a 16-year-old boy from the Rhoden family were found shot to death, at the intersection of Union Hill Road and Route 32 in Pike County, Ohio. Neither criminal investigators nor objections by family members directly influenced Pike County Coroner David Kessler's decision to shield full autopsy reports of the eight massacre victims, according to Kessler's deposition filed with the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in response to lawsuits by Ohio newspapers seeking the full, unredacted autopsy reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.