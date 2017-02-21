Arts program gives OSU medical studen...

Arts program gives OSU medical students, staff needed relief

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

On a recent Tuesday night, hands that might one day perform delicate operations waved a baton in time to a medley of songs from “Les Miserables.” David Pettit, a second-year medical student at Ohio State University, wants to become a surgeon but also has a passion for music. The Medicine and the Arts program at OSU allows the 25-year-old Pettit to pursue both outlets without leaving the halls of the medical school. He conducts the Professional School Orchestra, which is open to students in the schools of medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, optometry and nursing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LARGEST Pill Mill Dr Margaret Temponarous on Trial 4 min Tyrone Black 48
What's up with the A-10's that keep flying over? (Feb '12) 9 min ecastile 38
United States of Russia 37 min DrNo 45
Curious 1 hr Whitey Blackman 5
Billie evans 1 hr Whitey Blackman 2
Richard Bolda 3 hr Abby 10
Scottys satellite (Jun '16) 4 hr Brandi 10
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Portsmouth, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC