Arts program gives OSU medical students, staff needed relief

On a recent Tuesday night, hands that might one day perform delicate operations waved a baton in time to a medley of songs from “Les Miserables.” David Pettit, a second-year medical student at Ohio State University, wants to become a surgeon but also has a passion for music. The Medicine and the Arts program at OSU allows the 25-year-old Pettit to pursue both outlets without leaving the halls of the medical school. He conducts the Professional School Orchestra, which is open to students in the schools of medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, optometry and nursing.

