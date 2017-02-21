Sierra Club Warns of Dangers of Idled...

Sierra Club Warns of Dangers of Idled Facilities in Ohio and Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Huntington News

EDITOR'S NOTE: Although this article analyzes the diffusion plants, the former Huntington Pilot Plant at International Nickel reprocessed and recycled nickel alloys, uranium, and fuels from the plants. Officially, the footprint of the former brick 4 story building has been "cleared" per 1980s technology, other areas have not been tested for residue or byproducts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why so hush-hush about Mabert Road? 2 hr Pathetic Portsmouth 11
Psychic (May '13) 3 hr Baby Phat 54
Nathan Morrison (May '10) 5 hr Krymzun dik 4
chrissy trashy sprague 5 hr Amused 11
Who's best social security disability lawyer? 6 hr helper 3
free dogs to a good home (Aug '10) 7 hr DrNO 12
Is Portsmouth all that bad? 9 hr Walter White 16
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Portsmouth, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,479 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC