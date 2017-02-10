Salvation Army hosts Human Traffickin...

Salvation Army hosts Human Trafficking Awareness

The Salvation Army will host Anchored for Justice tomorrow at 2pm in the Salvation Army Gymnasium. The Director of Anchored for Justice Lilly Paisley expresses the urgency of educating the public on a 34 billion dollar industry.

