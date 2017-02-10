Salvation Army hosts Human Trafficking Awareness
The Salvation Army will host Anchored for Justice tomorrow at 2pm in the Salvation Army Gymnasium. The Director of Anchored for Justice Lilly Paisley expresses the urgency of educating the public on a 34 billion dollar industry.
