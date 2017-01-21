How You Helped Pay for America's Opio...

How You Helped Pay for America's Opioid Addiction Crisis Jim Geraghty 4 minutes ago

A stunning detail from Nicholas Eberstadt's opus in Commentary , revealing how the national opioid addiction crisis was largely fueled by Medicaid: How did so many millions of un-working men, whose incomes are limited, manage en masse to afford a constant supply of pain medication? Oxycontin is not cheap. As Dreamland carefully explains, one main mechanism today has been the welfare state: more specifically, Medicaid, Uncle Sam's means-tested health-benefits program.

