How You Helped Pay for America's Opioid Addiction Crisis Jim Geraghty 4 minutes ago
A stunning detail from Nicholas Eberstadt's opus in Commentary , revealing how the national opioid addiction crisis was largely fueled by Medicaid: How did so many millions of un-working men, whose incomes are limited, manage en masse to afford a constant supply of pain medication? Oxycontin is not cheap. As Dreamland carefully explains, one main mechanism today has been the welfare state: more specifically, Medicaid, Uncle Sam's means-tested health-benefits program.
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber neal or nicole
|2 hr
|Aaron
|1
|Pharmacist Ray Fankell (Medi Mart) made hundred...
|3 hr
|community common
|1
|Judge Kegley Arrest
|3 hr
|DrNo
|47
|LARGEST Pill Mill Dr Margaret Temponarous on Trial
|3 hr
|community common
|1
|President Trump berates the news media....again
|5 hr
|just stfu
|26
|Getting welfare plus selling coupon items
|5 hr
|Pip Rademaker
|3
|Who is the new taxi drive
|6 hr
|Ceiltile9
|11
