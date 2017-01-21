The New Year's plunge

The New Year's plunge

Wednesday Jan 4

The start of the new year means different things for different people. For roughly 30 people, part of their new year celebration meant plunging into the Ohio River for the 18th Annual Jim Saddler Memorial Plunge.

