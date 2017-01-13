Carlisha Shacoz'e Hill, 22 and Marlin K. Robinson, 23
PORTSMOUTH, OH - Two people were arrested Friday morning in Portsmouth on drug charges, according to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Detectives seized approximately 16 grams of suspected heroin in the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue in Portsmouth.
