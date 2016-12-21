Portsmouth band director charged with sex crimes against students
The suspended director of the Portsmouth High School Band has been charged in a 21-count indictment accusing him of sex offenses against two students. A Scioto County grand jury returned the indictment against Matthew Swintek after an investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department.
