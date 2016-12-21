Portsmouth band director arrested on sex-related charges
Swintek, 27, was named a defendant in a 21-count indictment by the Scioto County grand jury. The charges include three counts of sexual battery, 17 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|molly
|18 min
|someone who cares
|1
|What happened with the PHS band director?
|43 min
|Caleigh
|44
|candy keller
|1 hr
|BigB
|6
|REWARD For Perry Masons Real Name
|2 hr
|BigB
|5
|Tiffany Slushers little girls dad
|2 hr
|Kay
|6
|Look at how much they remove
|2 hr
|bongo
|7
|Glad Christmas is Over
|3 hr
|Pip Rademaker
|5
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC