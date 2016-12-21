Playing Santa for schools, communitie...

Playing Santa for schools, communities, nonprofits

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Herald Star Online

THEa SMONEYa SGUYS - Trustees of the Pugliese Charitable Foundation that will hit the $7 million giving mark by early 2017 are, from left, William W. McElwain, H. Lee Kinney and Thomas T. Timmons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened with the PHS band director? 10 min Dirtywiteboy 39
anybody want a free headjob? 1 hr slurpnswallow 144
Okay who is this Perry dude? 1 hr callingyouout 175
To all those who want to oppose me! Your song! 1 hr callingyouout 13
Lets swap stories 1 hr Pip Rademaker 12
I Wonder If I Could Win 2 hr Pip Rademaker 1
Illegals in the USA that are criminal 2 hr callingyouout 23
How many ?? 2 hr callingyouout 43
Orange Hair or Orange Facial 2 hr callingyouout 56
Hey Perry 3 hr callingyouout 56
Perry Masons Real Identity 3 hr callingyouout 47
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Portsmouth, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,238

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC