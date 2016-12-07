Hall of Fame Christmas in Portsmouth

Hall of Fame Christmas in Portsmouth

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: People's Defender

For the 14th Christmas season in a row, Country Music Hall of Famers The Oak Ridge Boys brought their Christmas energy and spirit to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, the quartet of Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban brought their outstanding harmonies to Portsmouth on Dec. 1 as part of their Christmas Celebration Tour 2016.

Portsmouth, OH

