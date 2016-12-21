COMMENTARY: Sick Nuke Worker Demands ...

COMMENTARY: Sick Nuke Worker Demands Toxic Compensation Forum in Piketon

There are 16 comments on the Huntington News story from Sunday Dec 4, titled COMMENTARY: Sick Nuke Worker Demands Toxic Compensation Forum in Piketon.

To: U.S. Department of Labor's Advisory Board on Toxic Substances and Worker Health for the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act Re: Advisory Board Should Gather and Implement Input from the Former Workers of the Portsmouth/PiketonDOE Facility Greetings, My name is Vina Colley, and I am a sick worker from the former DOE controlled Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, Ohio. I am co-founder of National Nuclear Workers for Justice and PRESS .

daisy 1216

“Deadhead”

Since: Jul 15

1,722

Location hidden
#1 Monday Dec 5
Could this be homer simpson, aka sugarbear, aka whatever else?

Chris

Portsmouth, OH

#2 Monday Dec 5
Do you mean the people filing for compensation? Not funny, if so.

Poison Ivy 8

Since: Jun 16

3,413

Portsmouth, OH

#3 Monday Dec 5
daisy 1216 wrote:
Could this be homer simpson, aka sugarbear, aka whatever else?
This is an ex-employee that was fired years ago. Led a big campaign in the 90s that never went anywhere. Haven't heard her name in years

Chris

Detroit, MI

#4 Monday Dec 5
Maybe she is just more vocal than the others. This problem is real for many others. If she is fake, she will not get anything anyway. My husband worked there, horror stories. No, we will not be filing.

Poison Ivy 8

Since: Jun 16

3,413

Portsmouth, OH

#5 Monday Dec 5
Chris wrote:
Maybe she is just more vocal than the others. This problem is real for many others. If she is fake, she will not get anything anyway. My husband worked there, horror stories. No, we will not be filing.
Yes, there are a lot of horror stories from the old days. I hope everyone deserving gets the compensation they're due

Ohio Citizen

Since: Jun 16

858

United States

#6 Monday Dec 5
Well I will be darn. Look at that, do you reckon that ol Canadian poster of many names knew this was coming. If those that have worked there have suffered from their employment I do hope they go and get some sort of settlement.

daisy 1216

“Deadhead”

Since: Jul 15

1,722

Location hidden
#7 Monday Dec 5
Ohio Citizen wrote:
Well I will be darn. Look at that, do you reckon that ol Canadian poster of many names knew this was coming. If those that have worked there have suffered from their employment I do hope they go and get some sort of settlement.
Same.
Poison Ivy 8

Since: Jun 16

3,413

Portsmouth, OH

#8 Monday Dec 5
Ohio Citizen wrote:
Well I will be darn. Look at that, do you reckon that ol Canadian poster of many names knew this was coming. If those that have worked there have suffered from their employment I do hope they go and get some sort of settlement.
Ohio, there is a fund set up by DOE that compensates workers who have become ill. It's sad that one has to be grievously sick to get it, but it does help with medical costs and final expenses.

Ohio Citizen

Since: Jun 16

858

United States

#9 Monday Dec 5
Poison Ivy 8 wrote:
<quoted text>

Ohio, there is a fund set up by DOE that compensates workers who have become ill. It's sad that one has to be grievously sick to get it, but it does help with medical costs and final expenses.
Our cases we have won for my fathers illness and death have all been done from wv angle. And to be honest, we are all thinking this is the last we do. It is very trying. And somehow we have to the thoughts that it is time to let dad go. Just let him rest and get our memories focused on the good parts of our life with him. Thanks though, and I will pass that info to my siblings.

Chris

Livonia, MI

#10 Monday Dec 5
Ohio Citizen wrote:
<quoted text>

Our cases we have won for my fathers illness and death have all been done from wv angle. And to be honest, we are all thinking this is the last we do. It is very trying. And somehow we have to the thoughts that it is time to let dad go. Just let him rest and get our memories focused on the good parts of our life with him. Thanks though, and I will pass that info to my siblings.
Sorry for your loss. They intentionally make it so exhausting and mentally depleting that one just gives up. After many years of my parents being ill, I lost both of them within 9 months. It was a big shock to my system. One can never be prepared for this.

Poison Ivy 8

Since: Jun 16

3,413

Portsmouth, OH

#11 Monday Dec 5
Ohio Citizen wrote:
<quoted text>

Our cases we have won for my fathers illness and death have all been done from wv angle. And to be honest, we are all thinking this is the last we do. It is very trying. And somehow we have to the thoughts that it is time to let dad go. Just let him rest and get our memories focused on the good parts of our life with him. Thanks though, and I will pass that info to my siblings.
Yes you should look into it. My father is fighting asbestosis right now and trying to get a claim. He worked at the plant 26 years. It's tedious, but it is what's due to them as plant workers did out country a great service.
Best wishes with your case

Chris

Livonia, MI

#12 Monday Dec 5
Poison Ivy 8 wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes you should look into it. My father is fighting asbestosis right now and trying to get a claim. He worked at the plant 26 years. It's tedious, but it is what's due to them as plant workers did out country a great service.
Best wishes with your case
My father got emphysema from asbestos and filed a claim several years before he died. The first check was for $747.00. It was at Christmas and he gave it all away. He loved it because he didn't have to use "Mom's money. Now we get approximately $1,000 a year. Just take the family out to dinner and have a toast to Dad. It's not about the money

Poison Ivy 8

Since: Jun 16

3,413

Portsmouth, OH

#13 Monday Dec 5
Chris wrote:
<quoted text>

My father got emphysema from asbestos and filed a claim several years before he died. The first check was for $747.00. It was at Christmas and he gave it all away. He loved it because he didn't have to use "Mom's money. Now we get approximately $1,000 a year. Just take the family out to dinner and have a toast to Dad. It's not about the money
That's right. It won't replace a loved one

Ohio Citizen

Since: Jun 16

858

United States

#14 Monday Dec 5
Poison Ivy 8 wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes you should look into it. My father is fighting asbestosis right now and trying to get a claim. He worked at the plant 26 years. It's tedious, but it is what's due to them as plant workers did out country a great service.
Best wishes with your case
Thanks Ivy.

Pip Rademaker

“The old get old ”

Since: May 16

834

And the young get stronger

#15 Monday Dec 5
Somebody needs to speak to Ruth Traugottott or Janie Ellis about this hahahhahah

Missmydad

Toledo, OH

#16 Tuesday Dec 6
Lost my father to asbestos too. The process was so negative and tedious that we just dropped it. He is gone and they aren't/weren't going to help. Their job is to wear you down not to help anyone.

