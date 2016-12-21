Daniel H. Perry

Daniel H. Perry

Friday Nov 25 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Fay Perry. He is also survived by his brother, James Perry of Louisville, Kentucky and his family; Glen, Beth and their children, his nephew Larry Perry and his wife Sarah and their boys; his late brother Raymond's daughter, his niece Beth and her husband Mike and their kids, his sister-in-law Betty June and Scotty and Diane.

