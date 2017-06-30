Sobriety checkpoints lead to 13 arrests
New Hampshire State Police stopped 417 vehicles overnight Friday at "Sobriety Checkpoints" in Nashua and Portsmouth and made 13 arrests, two for operators driving under the influence .
