Maintaining a strong arts economy Pos...

Maintaining a strong arts economy Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Editor's Note: This is the second of a two-part series focusing on the local results of the Americans for the Arts survey of the economic impact of arts and cultural organizations in the Greater Portsmouth region, which were released this month. Last Sunday's article looked at the survey's results and what they indicate about the local economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Rockingham County was issued at July 02 at 2:55AM EDT

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,456 • Total comments across all topics: 282,174,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC