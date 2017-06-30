Celebrating American independence in Milton
Milton and Milton Mills are small towns and their Fourth of July parade gave credence to this, in a very special way. On the anniversary of America's birthday, residents and visitors to the community enjoyed an event which Library Director Betsy Baker referred to as the nicest “teeny parade” in New Hampshire.
