Wine Me Dine Me: A summer reading list for foodies Posted at
I was setting up our new streaming TV and movie viewing gadget with all our favorite “apps” – Netflix, Hulu, Amazon – and all voice-activated. “Doctor Who, Season Ten” I spoke in the vicinity of the remote control and voila! We have the Doctor in full HD glory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC