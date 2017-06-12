Weather causes delays to construction...

Weather causes delays to construction of new Maine-NH bridge

Officials say winter rains delayed construction on a new bridge that will link Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine, but traffic should be flowing over the new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge by the middle of October. Ron Taylor of the Maine Department of Transportation tells Seacoastonline.com he'll have a better idea of the actual opening date as the time gets closer.

