Weather causes delays to construction of new Maine-NH bridge
Officials say winter rains delayed construction on a new bridge that will link Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine, but traffic should be flowing over the new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge by the middle of October. Ron Taylor of the Maine Department of Transportation tells Seacoastonline.com he'll have a better idea of the actual opening date as the time gets closer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC