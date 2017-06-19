This juicy lobster roll may have been the biggest ever
Biting into that warm roll with fresh lobster pouring out is one of New Englanders' favorite experiences. Now what if that wonderful taste could go on for nearly 160 feet? British Beer Company in Portsmouth, N.H., on Sunday closed off the street where its restaurant sits and hosted an event for about 5,000 people to enjoy what the company said was the world's biggest lobster roll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC