This juicy lobster roll may have been the biggest ever

Biting into that warm roll with fresh lobster pouring out is one of New Englanders' favorite experiences. Now what if that wonderful taste could go on for nearly 160 feet? British Beer Company in Portsmouth, N.H., on Sunday closed off the street where its restaurant sits and hosted an event for about 5,000 people to enjoy what the company said was the world's biggest lobster roll.

