The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft Series to Welcome Christina Baker Kline
The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft series welcomes to the stage the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Orphan Train , Christina Baker Kline, on Tuesday, July 18. In her bestselling novel, A PIECE OF THE WORLD, Kline turns her attention to another little-known part of America's history: the story of Christina Olson, the complex and real-life muse Andrew Wyeth portrayed in his 1948 masterpiece Christina's World. The 7pm event includes an author presentation and moderated Q+A, plus book signing and meet-and-greet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC