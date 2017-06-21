The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft Series to Welcome Christina Baker Kline

The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft series welcomes to the stage the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Orphan Train , Christina Baker Kline, on Tuesday, July 18. In her bestselling novel, A PIECE OF THE WORLD, Kline turns her attention to another little-known part of America's history: the story of Christina Olson, the complex and real-life muse Andrew Wyeth portrayed in his 1948 masterpiece Christina's World. The 7pm event includes an author presentation and moderated Q+A, plus book signing and meet-and-greet.

