Sun will shine brighter starting Monday

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Lowell Sun

The Sun is about to shine a little brighter, and is also be a tad heavier, as the newspaper transfers production to a state-of-the-art press in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The Sun's readers and advertisers will notice more vivid color, better photo reproduction and heavier-grade newsprint, said Sun President and Publisher Mark O'Neil.

