Seacoast Rep to Stage Monty Python's SPAMALOT

The Seacoast entertainment scene has been reeling this year with the loss of cherished Portsmouth nightspots, but audiences will get a chance to "look on the bright side of life" with the Seacoast Repertory Theatre's production of Monty Python's SPAMALOT. SPAMALOT opens on June 23. It is the musical version of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the 1975 movie parody that continues to create new generations of fans with its parody the King Arthur legend.

