Research Finds New Hampshire Seacoast Roads Under Rising Sea Level Threat

Research out of the University of New Hampshire has found that some roads, as far as two miles from the shore, are facing a new hazard that currently cannot be seen by drivers - rising groundwater caused by increasing ocean water levels. Researchers have identified sections of specific New Hampshire seacoast roads that are the most vulnerable as groundwater levels continue to rise.

