Portsmouth man fatally shot by police at Hampton liquor store

26 min ago

State police and the state attorney general's office are investigating after a Portsmouth man was fatally shot by police at the state liquor store off Interstate 95 southbound on Tuesday. State Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said Barry Jones, 36, of Portsmouth, was killed during an encounter with state police in front of the liquor store, where one or two troopers fired.

