No verdict yet in Cosby trial after 1...

No verdict yet in Cosby trial after 1-1/2 days of jury deliberations

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

A Portsmouth man who was believed to be armed was shot and killed by State Police Tuesday after an encounter with troopers in front of the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet off Interstate 95... Bedford trailed Exeter by five runs entering the top of the seventh, but put together a furious rally that ended a run short and allowed Exeter to win the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC