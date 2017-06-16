National Book Award winner Julia Glas...

National Book Award winner Julia Glass Comes to Writer in the Loft, 6/21

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Music Hall welcomes to its Loft stage the National Book Award-winning author Julia Glass with her latest work, A HOUSE AMONG TREES. Known best for her masterful work Three Junes, Glass has orchestrated another richly plotted novel of friendship and love that explores as well the impact of artistic ambition, the perils of celebrity, and the power of an unexpected legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC