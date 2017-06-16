National Book Award winner Julia Glass Comes to Writer in the Loft, 6/21

The Music Hall welcomes to its Loft stage the National Book Award-winning author Julia Glass with her latest work, A HOUSE AMONG TREES. Known best for her masterful work Three Junes, Glass has orchestrated another richly plotted novel of friendship and love that explores as well the impact of artistic ambition, the perils of celebrity, and the power of an unexpected legacy.

