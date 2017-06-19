Longest lobster roll? Not so fast, New Hampshire
The New Hampshire lobster roll included a lot of lobster, but was it a single roll? The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association believes it still holds the record for the world's longest lobster roll. Last week, a chef in Portsmouth, N.H., claimed he'd created a 48.6-metre lobster roll, topping the P.E.I. record, as verified by the World Record Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|5
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar '17
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC