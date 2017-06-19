Longest lobster roll? Not so fast, Ne...

Longest lobster roll? Not so fast, New Hampshire

The New Hampshire lobster roll included a lot of lobster, but was it a single roll? The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association believes it still holds the record for the world's longest lobster roll. Last week, a chef in Portsmouth, N.H., claimed he'd created a 48.6-metre lobster roll, topping the P.E.I. record, as verified by the World Record Academy.

