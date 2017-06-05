Julia Glass to Chat Three Junes at Music Hall's Writers in the Loft Series
The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft series welcomes the National Book Award-winning author of Three Junes, Julia Glass, on Wednesday, June 21. The beloved writer visits with her latest work, A HOUSE AMONG THE TREES, a richly plotted novel about friendship, art, and the power of a legacy. The 7pm event includes an author presentation and moderated Q+A, plus book signing and meet-and-greet.
