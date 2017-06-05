Julia Glass to Chat Three Junes at Mu...

Julia Glass to Chat Three Junes at Music Hall's Writers in the Loft Series

The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft series welcomes the National Book Award-winning author of Three Junes, Julia Glass, on Wednesday, June 21. The beloved writer visits with her latest work, A HOUSE AMONG THE TREES, a richly plotted novel about friendship, art, and the power of a legacy. The 7pm event includes an author presentation and moderated Q+A, plus book signing and meet-and-greet.

