John Forti returns to the Seacoast

Forti of Eliot, Maine, was named executive director of Bedrock Gardens by the Friends of Bedrock Gardens in early May, and he is busy setting up his office in what was once a horse stall in a barn on the property. “I've never been in a landscape with a sense of humor before,” Forti said as he served tea from an elaborate teapot in his new office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.