John Forti returns to the Seacoast

John Forti returns to the Seacoast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Forti of Eliot, Maine, was named executive director of Bedrock Gardens by the Friends of Bedrock Gardens in early May, and he is busy setting up his office in what was once a horse stall in a barn on the property. “I've never been in a landscape with a sense of humor before,” Forti said as he served tea from an elaborate teapot in his new office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth 21 hr Ldysady 2
News Golf course boss has history with weapons (Jul '12) Apr '17 Michael 5
Searching for an old friend... Mar '17 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC