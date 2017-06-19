Hazard mitigation plan prepares Portsmouth for disaster
City officials recently released the 2017 draft update of the plan, which was put together by several city officials, including Achilles, Deputy City Manager Nancy Colbert Puff and other fire, planning and Public Works staff. “It's a document that the city has had for as long as I've been with the Fire Department and it gets updated every five years,” Achilles said.
